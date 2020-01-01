Olarenwaju Kayode's Gaziantep beaten by Alanyaspor

The Nigerian forward played all through the game with GFK failing to take any points on the road

Olarenwaju Kayode was on for 90 minutes as Gaziantep fell to a 1-0 loss at Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

GFK have been without a win in their previous three matches and have not tasted victory on the road since December 21, 2019.

The bad streak continued with Steven Caulker's goal the difference this time.

Article continues below

More teams

👊 Takımımız, Alanyaspor karşısında bu kadroyla sahaya çıkacak!



🚑 Takımımızda tedavileri devam eden Aziz Tetteh, Muğdat Çelik ve Andre Sousa bu karşılaşmada forma giyemeyecekler. pic.twitter.com/IniFMlvDqk — Gaziantep FK (@GaziantepFK) March 14, 2020

Kayode prior to this match said his contribution to the team was most important even when he doesn't score.

In that regard, the loanee had three shots, one successful dribble and missed two big chances to score.

Africans were well represented for both teams in this tie with 's Papy Djilobodji starting in defence for Gaziantep while international Patrick Twumasi and Malian midfielder Souleymane Diarra both came off the bench.