NWPL Week 3 Review: Bayelsa Queens pip Robo to go top as Edo Queens hold Rivers Angels

The Restoration ladies maintained their flying start, while the Jewel of Rivers shared the spoils with Inneh Babes this midweek.

Bayelsa Queens extended their winning streak at the Samson Siasia Stadium on Thursday as they defeated FC Robo 1-0.

Charity Reuben's 53rd-minute goal proved decisive for Bayelsa Queens as they overcame a resolute Lagos based outfit who had enjoyed a fine start, winning their two opening matches this season.

The victory means Moses Aduku's side has won three out of three matches, while Emmanuel Osahon's team suffered their first defeat of the season in three opening league outings.

The result saw the Restoration ladies open a two-point lead at the top with nine points, while the Lagos Landladies have slipped to fourth on the log with six points from three matches.

In Uyo, Ibom Angels finally had something to cheer about at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium after they celebrated their first win of the season in a 2-1 victory over Royal Queens.

Before the visit of newcomers Royal Queens, Ibom had played two matches, garnering just one point following a 1-0 win at home to Osun Babes before they forced a 1-1 draw at Pelican Stars last week.

Chika Idika struck in the 39th minute to cancel out Mercy Itimi's 27th-minute opener for the Orange ladies before Blessing Nkor netted the winner in the 78th minute for the hosts.

At Osogbo City Stadium, Osun Babes returned to winning ways on Thursday after they pipped eight-time champions Pelican Stars 3-0.

The Omoluabi Queens went into the match in search of maximum points after they were condemned by Gift Monday's hat-trick to their first defeat in a 3-1 loss to Robo at Legacy Pitch, Lagos.

Yemisi Samuel broke the deadlock in the 69th minute for Osun and bagged her brace five minutes from time before Kafayat Bashiru converted a late penalty to seal their second win this term.

Elsewhere, Confluence Queens recorded their maiden victory of the season in Lokoja, with a 1-0 triumph over Nasarawa Amazons.

The Kogi ladies were smarting from a 2-0 defeat at Sunshine Queens in Akure last week after an opening day 1-1 draw with Rivers Angels.

A first-half strike from the spot by Winifred Eyebhoria ensured Whyte Ogbonda's side ended their winless start to the season and condemned Nasarawa Amazons to a third defeat in a row.

In Umuahia, Abia Angels grabbed their second win of the season following a 2-1 triumph against DreamStar Ladies on Thursday.

Ann Chiejine's side could not follow up their opening day triumph over Pelican Stars 2-0 at home as they crumbled to a 1-0 defeat to top-flight newcomers Royal Queens in Warri last week.

At Umuahia Township Stadium, the hosts made a rough start to the tie until Maxi Bisong opened the scoring on the brink of half time.

After the break, the visitors rallied for a comeback and were rewarded in the 79th minute through Ayatsea Hembafen.

Abia, however, bounced back to claim maximum points when Nmesoma Ibeh netted the matchwinner six minutes from time.

The result saw Abia return to winning ways, while the Galacticas endured another bad day, with a third defeat in a row this season.

In Agbor, Sunshine Queens suffered their second away defeat in a row as they lost 1-0 to Delta Queens at Agbor Township Stadium.

The Akure Mermaids aimed to build on their 2-0 triumph over Confluence Queens last week but capitulated against the hosts, where they were desperate to recover from a 6-2 bashing at Rivers Angels.

With the first-half ending in a goalless draw, Amarachi Orjinma's 52nd-minute solitary effort was all Delta Queens required to record their second win of the season, at home.

The win saw Delta move to fifth on the log with six points from three matches, while Sunshine are ninth from the same number of games.

While in Benin City, the top-of-the-table encounter involving Edo Queens and defending champions Rivers Angels ended in a 1-1 draw.

After a goalless first half, Vivian Ikechukwu scored her first goal of the season when she fired the visitors in front in the 79th minute.

The hosts, however, fought back late to earn an equaliser when Elizabeth Zirike levelled matters from a free-kick to force a stalemate at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

The draw saw Edo Queens slip to second on the table with seven points from three games, while Rivers Angels are now seventh with five points from three matches as well this season.