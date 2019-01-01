Nigeria's Anam Imo opens Swedish Damallsvenkan goal account for Rosengard

The Nigerian helped the Jonas Eidevall's side return to winning ways with her first goal in Sweden

Anam Imo scored her first Swedish Damallsvenkan goal in Rosengard's 2-0 win over Faith Ikidi's Pitea at IP on Wednesday.

Jonas Eidevall's ladies were smarting from their first defeat of the season at Limhamn Bunkeflo.



After a goalless first half, Johanna Rytting-Kaneryd broke the deadlock six minutes after the restart.

Article continues below

In the 78th minute, the former Nasarawa Amazons star replaced Anja Mittag and struck in the 85th minute to guarantee her side's victory over the holders.

On the other hand, compatriot Ikidi lasted the entire period of the encounter on her sixth appearance for fifth-placed Pitea.

The win takes Rosengard to the summit of the log on goal difference with 13 points and they will face second-placed Linkoping on May 20.