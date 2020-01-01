Nigeria Pitch Awards promises glamorous seventh edition

The country’s longest-running football awards takes place in March and organisers are planning an improved ceremony

The 2020 edition of the Pitch Awards will be massive and flamboyant, organisers have disclosed.

Known for its impartiality and prestige, the award ceremony is staged annually to reward inspiring persons in the country’s football sector and is endorsed by the Nigeria Football Federation.

Since its debut in 2013, the Pitch Awards has continued to help in the advancement of the beautiful game in the country.

This year’s event takes place in March after the Super Eagles’ game against Sierra Leone in an qualification fixture, and it promises to be an upgrade on previous editions.

“All hands are on deck to ensure the seventh edition comes out better than our previous outings,” Shina Philips told the press, the president of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.

“Not minding the challenges we have faced, we have come to stay and we are still keen on contributing positively to Nigerian football in our own little way.

“The 2020 edition is historic and we have lined up key events which will further help define the character of the awards.”

The Pitch Awards have continued to reinforce the quality of the award process which many have described as credible and transparent.

Article continues below

Each year, winners are picked by a team of over 100 sports journalists spread across the 36 states of the country. These sets of experienced and expert journalists vote online for the ultimate winners.

The voting process is coordinated by SIAO Partners, one of Nigeria’s top indigenous accounting and auditing firms.

Ahmed Musa and Francisca Ordega were named King of the Pitch and Queen of the Pitch respectively in the 2019 edition staged in Asaba.