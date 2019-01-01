Nigeria midfielder Peace Efih joins Sporting de Huelva from Edo Queens

The 18-year-old has been signed by the Spanish side from the Nigerian Women's Premier League outfit on Tuesday

Peace Efih has been signed by Spanish Liga Iberdrola side de Huelva from Women's Premier League outfit Edo Queens in a one-year deal.

Sporting announced the capture of the 18-year-old on Tuesday, with the Nigeria midfielder becoming their fifth signing in the last two weeks.

She also becomes the second African to join the Huelva-based outfit in the ongoing transfer window following the arrival of striker Princella Adubea a week ago.

Commenting on Efih's signing, the team's head coach Antonio Toledo spoke to the club's official site.

"She is a young player of the Nigeria U20 women's national team.

"She is a midfielder with a lot of experience, has a good vision of the game and is easily incorporated into the finishing positions."

On her part, the Nigeria international, Efih also spoke to the club website on her transfer.

"I am looking for a greater challenge playing against talented players from different continents week after week.

"I am an attacking midfielder who can play with both legs. I had to play darker roles in midfield, doing a harder job to help the team.

"I like my team to win a lot and, therefore, I am a versatile and technical player who can read and understand the game.

"I also feel comfortable playing different roles in the field whenever the team needs it. For me, it is never finished until it's over, so I do not give up."

The midfielder inspired the Nigeria U20 Women's team to a Round of 16 place at the Fifa U20 Women's World Cup in last year.

The Falconets star became the fourth member of Christopher Danjuma's side to secure a professional move abroad in 2019 after Rasheedat Ajibade, Anam Imo and Christy Ucheibe.

She also starred in Cote d'Ivoire, where Nigeria's senior women's team won the Wafu Women's Cup, pipping the hosts in Abidjan in May.

Efih is expected to resume with her new teammates in in August and she will be aiming to excel on her first ever professional season which gets underway in early September.