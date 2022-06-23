Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and the new Fifa World Rankings on the continent

Bafana Bafana moved up in the latest rankings released by the football governing body, but that was not the case for Super Eagles and Black Stars

Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana suffered contrasting fortunes according to the June rankings released by the Federation of International Football Association on Thursday.

The ratings for the month under review was strongly impacted by international friendlies and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

After losing to Ecuador and Mexico in international friendlies, Jose Peseiro’s Super Eagles bounced back to defeat Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe in the race to secure qualification to Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

Regardless, the three-time African kings dropped to fourth on the continent and occupy the 31st spot globally after amassing 1504 points.

For the Black Stars – who defeated Madagascar and were held by the Central African Republic in their Afcon qualification fixtures, before losing 4-1 to Japan in a Kirin Cup outing, they remain 11th in Africa and 60th in the world.

South Africa follow them in 12th position in Africa and 68th globally after accruing 1389 points. The 1998 African champions bowed 2-1 to Morocco in their Afcon qualification match inside Rabat’s Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah.

Reigning African champions Senegal are ranked first in Africa and 18th in the world with 1593 points, while Morocco's Atlas Lions - who be participating in the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar – moved to 22nd globally and second in Africa after accruing 1558 points.

Afcon 2021 hosts Cameroon are 38th in the world, while reigning Fifa Arab Cup kings Algeria are now ranked 41st globally and seventh on the continent.

Seven-time African champions Egypt got demoted to the sixth spot in Africa and are rated number 40 in the world.

Article continues below

Mali, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso are some of the countries that benefitted from the recently completed qualifiers as they are ranked eighth, ninth and tenth respectively on the continent.

Overall, Brazil still occupy the top spot in the world ahead of Belgium (2, unchanged) and Argentina, with reigning world champions France in the fourth position.

The next Fifa/Coca-Cola World Rankings will be published on August 25, 2022.