Nigeria end 2018 as 44th best in the world

The Super Eagles remain unmoved from the spot they have occupied since October as Fifa released its latest gradings of countries

Nigeria finished 2018 ranked by Fifa as the 44th best footballing nation in the world.

The world football governing body released the December's standings on Thursday with Gernot Rohr's men unmoved from the position they had in November and October.

Nigeria had an eventful year having played at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia but were eliminated from the tournament in the group stage after managing a win [vs. Iceland] and two defeats.

Five months later, a 1-1 draw against South Africa in November confirmed their spot in next year's Africa Cup of Nations, after missing the three previous editions.

On the continental level, the three-time African champions are fourth behind Senegal (23rd), Tunisia (26) and Morocco (40) who are ranked first, second and third respectively.

DR Congo (49th), Ghana (51), Cameroon (55), Egypt (56), Burkina Faso (61) and Mali (64) make up the top ten African countries.

Globally, Belgium maintained their dominance at the summit of the ranking a point ahead of 2018 World Cup champions France while Brazil, Croatia and England complete the top five ranking.

The next Fifa ranking will be released on February 7.