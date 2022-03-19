Nigeria 5-0 DR Congo (8-0 agg.): Flamingoes advance in U17 Women's World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria defeated DR Congo 5-0 to advance to the third qualifying round of the U17 Women's World Cup.

Saturday's result gave the West Africans an 8-0 aggregate win after they had secured a 3-0 first-leg advantage in Kinshasa on March 6.

The Flamingoes did not waste time to get off the mark at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium with Opeyemi Ajakaye breaking the deadlock as early as in the fifth minute.

Shortly after, Ajakaye doubled the hosts' lead in the 14th minute after taking advantage of the Congolese's defensive blunder.

Bankole Olowookere's girls took the game beyond DR Congo after Oluwatunmininu Adesina grabbed the third goal in the 23rd minute.

Towards the end of the first 45 minutes, Ajakaye came close to grabbing a hat-trick but her shot was not precise enough. Meanwhile, Nigeria were dealt an injury blow after Adebayo Rahemot was stretchered off the pitch on the stroke of half-time and she was replaced at the break.

The Flamingoes continued their dominance after the restart with Alvine Dah-Zossu grabbing the fourth goal in the 62nd minute while Taiwo Afolabi wrapped up the emphatic result, with two minutes left on the clock.

The Flamingoes' brilliant performance in Benin did not go without a reward as the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu gave Olowookere's girls the sum of one million naira.

Nigeria are aiming to qualify for the U17 Women's World Cup for the sixth time in their history as they await their next opponent in the final qualifying round.