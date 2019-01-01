Nigeria 1 Austria 4: Europeans clip Super Falcons' wings

Thomas Dennerby's side paid dearly for Tochukwu Oluehi's first half dismissal as they lost woefully at AEK Arena

senior women side began their Cyprus Women's Cup campaign on a losing note as they were thrashed 4-1 by at AEK Arena on Wednesday.

Strikes from Nina Burger, Nicole Billa, Laura Feiersinger and Jennifer Klein condemned 10-player Super Falcons to losing a start in Larnaca with Asisat Oshoala's effort a mere consolation.

The African champions knew they werein for some troubles when goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi was given the marching order five minutes into the contest after a poor challenge outside the penalty area.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Dennerby's side kept the Austrians at bay for the rest of the first half as Cecilia Nku gave way for Christy Ohiaeriaku to fill the void left by Oluehi.

Three minutes after the restart, Burger broke the deadlock for the Europeans before Billa doubled the lead in the 59th minute.

Article continues below

In the 65th minute, Anam Imo teed up Oshoala, who pulled one back in what turned out to be a consolation. However, late strikes from Feiersinger and Klein compounded the woes of the Nigerians.

Earlier in Group C, thrashed Slovakia 3-0 with a brace from Janice Cayman plus Yana Daniels's strike at the same venue.

Nigeria are third on the log with no point from their opener and will hope to bounce back against Slovakia at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium on Friday.