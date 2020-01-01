Mourinho rules Aurier out of Tottenham's Europa League clash with Royal Antwerp

The Ivory Coast defender will sit out Thursday's encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed Serge Aurier will miss their outing against Royal Antwerp because of an injury.

On Sunday, Aurier managed to play the entire duration as Spurs defeated North London rivals 2-0 in a Premier League match despite having a 'problem' prior to the match.

The Ivorian right-back who has delivered solid performances in this campaign, is now expected to continue recovery while his teammates battle their Belgian visitors for the Group J top spot at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Although both teams have advanced to the last 32 stage, Spurs currently sit second in the standings with 10 points after five matches and only a win would make them overtake leaders Antwerp who have gathered 12 points.

“Serge will miss the game yes, because he had that problem before Arsenal. He is still not completely recovered, he had a reaction from the game,” Mourinho said in a press conference.

Aurier has played nine games across all competitions for Tottenham in this campaign, including three outings in the Europa League.

The 27-year-old defender who was reportedly linked with moves to and in the summer, seems to have forced his way into Mourinho's plans amid increased competition for playing time with the arrival of Matt Doherty from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

🎙 An update from the boss on squad fitness ahead of Antwerp.



Watch Jose's full press conference ⤵️#UEL ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 9, 2020

The Portuguese tactician also gave an update on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has been in fine form recently, and Tanguy Ndombele.

He added; “Pierre, no problems, it is just the fact that he is playing every match. He played last week three matches of 90 minutes, played Thursday in and played and he played against Arsenal again. Now is his time, because we always try to give a rest to one or another player.

“Tanguy was a doubt until the last minute before Arsenal, now it is three or four days after. He is OK.”