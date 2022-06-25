Moses has to behave like 'a man' - Spartak Moscow angry as Nigerian goes AWOL

The 37-year-old former Russia international is not happy with the West African who has not yet reported at his club for pre-season

Ex-Everton midfielder Diniyar Bilyaletdinov has hit out at Nigerian versatile attacker Victor Moses for going AWOL at Russian top-tier side Spartak Moscow.

The 31-year-old former Chelsea player has not yet reported back to prepare for the 2022/23 season and has not given an explanation so far.

Bilyaletdinov insists if the West African felt he was not going to honour the remainder of the contract, he should have communicated to the club.

"Such actions are not respectable. If you want to break the contract, you need to come and express your position like a man," the 37-year-old former Russia international told Sports24 as quoted by All Nigeria Soccer.

"In Spartak, people are not stupid. But hiding, hiding and not getting in touch is not worthy of a professional. Especially at the level of Moses.

"I'm shocked by this. It would be nice if a player of a smaller calibre did this. But Moses has to behave solidly."

Bilyaletdinov believes if Moses opts not to return to the Russian top-tier team it will be a massive blow owing to his quality.

"If it so happens that he will no longer play for Spartak, it will be a big loss for the club. He proved to everyone that he is a high-class player," he concluded.

Moses has featured for The People's Team 53 times, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists.

The former Super Eagles attacker made his name at Chelsea and Liverpool.

Article continues below

In his debut season with the Blues, he won the Uefa Europa League; he won the same trophy in the 2018/19 campaign. Moses also helped the Londoners secure the Premier League title in the 2016/17 season and the FA Cup in the next one.

The West African has also played for Inter Milan.