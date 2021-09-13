McCarthy expresses ‘biggest concern’ over AmaZulu transfers

Without having signed a recognised forward, the KwaZulu-Natal outfit has managed just a goal in four games across all competitions this season

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy says it is “frustrating” that he failed to sign a striker for the 2020/21 season despite bringing in nine new players.

AmaZulu have played four games across all competitions so far this season but have not won a single match and have scored just one goal which came in the 2-1 MTN8 defeat by Cape Town City.

Last Friday’s Caf Champions League preliminary round, first leg 1-0 home loss to Nyasa Big Bullets further exposed Usuthu’s shortcomings upfront.

This has left McCarthy regretting his transfer decisions while saying he had a "number of targets" for that department but did not sign them.

“It is more than frustrating for me because that was the area in the team where I had the biggest concern,” said McCarthy as per Times Live.

“It’s where [strikerforce] I had a number of targets and I wanted to strengthen the squad with somebody who wanted to score goals, a striker. Then you see the way we started the season and I’m challenging now.

“I’m challenging players who want to score goals because that was my concern, and that was my marquee position that I wanted to be fixed in the team to add to what we have.”

Interestingly, AmaZulu are facing a crisis in a position McCarthy was prolific in during his days as a player.

Towards the end of the last transfer window, AmaZulu were linked with Argentine forward Facundo Juarez but nothing materialised.

The 27-year-old plays for second-tier side Club Atletico Mitre in his home country and has previously played for lower league teams in Mexico.

“I wanted someone [a striker] to come here because we play some nice football,” McCarthy added.

“We play good football but playing good football and you keep losing games doesn’t benefit the team. Goals win games. Beautiful football looks good and you enjoy it when you score goals, but unfortunately, we can’t score and it’s a big concern for me.”

While in the middle of a striker crisis, Usuthu now prepare to take on SuperSport United in a Premier Soccer League encounter at home on Tuesday hoping to record their first win of the season.