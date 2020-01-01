Liverpool vs Tottenham BetKing Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The Reds will host Spurs in a game that is viewed as the biggest in mid-week given their current positions on the table after 12 games

and will clash at Anfield for a Premier League game whose results could have a huge effect on the final table standings.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has never won away against Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp in five attempts in all competitions (D2 L3), making the German the manager he’s faced the most away from home without ever tasting victory.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Latest Odds

Liverpool have won 10 of their last 15 Premier League games against Tottenham (W10 D4) and another win to extend the good run has been valued at (1.85) with BetKing.

Tottenham have won just one of their last 26 Premier League away games against Liverpool (D8 L17) and the second win in 27 games has been tipped to happen at (4.00).

A draw between the Merseyside and the London clubs on Wednesday has been valued at (3.90).

Liverpool vs Tottenham Team News

Late injury assessment will be done to see whether Joel Matip can feature against Spurs after he was withdrawn against at half-time with a back spasm. If the Cameroonian is not available then Rhys Williams or Nat Phillips could be set to start.

Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas are also expected to miss the match after they were injured during a tie against FC Midtjylland. Long-term absentees Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita will sit out the vital home game against the London side.

For Spurs, Erik Lamela, who has resumed light training following a foot injury over a month ago, is expected to miss the clash at Anfield.

Gareth Bale missed the weekend match due to illness but he is expected to be available against Liverpool while Japhet Tanganga has suffered from a dislocated shoulder and will not be available for Mourinho.

Spurs have no any player suspended ahead of the Merseyside trip.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Preview

Liverpool have already dropped 11 points in the Premier League this season (W7 D4 L1), with the Reds only dropping 15 in the entirety of their title-winning season in 2019/20, taking them until the 35th game last season to drop their 11th point in a 1-1 draw with .

Tottenham have won three of their last seven away league games against reigning top-flight champions (D2 L2), beating in 2013-14, Leicester in 2016-17 and in 2017-18 – they’d only won three of their previous 40 such matches (D6 L31).

Liverpool vs Tottenham Tips and Predictions

Tottenham’s Harry Kane has been directly involved in five goals in six away Premier League against Liverpool while the Reds have scored just a goal in four of the last five games and bettors can grab an offer of under 1.5 goals at (4.25) with BetKing.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.