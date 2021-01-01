Matchday LIVE: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Chelsea vs Fulham, Real Madrid vs Osasuna & more

Hodgson puts faith in Townsend
Palace boss Roy Hodgson has made a couple of changes, with Andros Townsend and Tyrick Mitchell in for Jordan Ayew and Patrick van Aanholt.
It's a strange one for Palace as they are safe - albeit not mathematically - and have been so for quote some time. Tough to motivate the players when the only target is a slightly higher league position that will line the pockets of the club.
Pep shuffling the pack
Palace starting XI
City Starting XI
KDB benched, Aguero starts
Title in sight for City
Pep Guardiola's City are edging closer to the title. It could be secured this weekend, if they beat Crystal Palace and Manchester United slip to defeat against Liverpool on Sunday.
But it's not all about the Premier League for City, as they have the second leg of a Champions League semi-final with PSG next week to distract them.
First-world football problems, eh.
⚽️ 12:30pm - Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
⚽️ 3:15pm - Elche vs Atletico Madrid
⚽️ 4pm - PSG vs Lens
⚽️ 5pm - Crotone vs Inter
⚽️ 5:30pm - Chelsea vs Fulham
⚽️ 8pm - Real Madrid vs Osasuna
All times BST
