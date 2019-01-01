'Little Ronaldo' Olawale attracting interest from Real Madrid & Borussia Dortmund

The teenage forward, who featured for the Golden Eaglets in Brazil, has caught the eye of some European giants

’s 'Little Ronaldo' Peter Olawale could join Greuther Furth, or following his performances for Nigeria at the 2019 U17 Fifa World Cup.

The 17-year-old striker impressed although the Golden Eaglets crashed out in the Round of 16 to the .

Olawale offered speed and energy in attack and was solid defensively. He got Nigeria’s only goal in the 2-1 defeat to .

Goal gathered that representatives from the Spanish and German outfits monitored the player in , and are currently in touch with his Ibadan-based outfit, Tripple 44 Academy, on a potential move.

According to his custodian, Olatunji Samuel Okuku, ’s Greuther Furth have written officially, and are keen to beat Los Blancos and Die Borussen to Olawale’s signature.

“As it stands, we have received several offers for [Peter] Olawale but Real Madrid, Dortmund and Greuther Furth are in pole position to have him,” Okuku told Goal.

“Money will not be a determinant in this process as we want him [Olawale] to go to a club where he can develop into a world-class player.

Article continues below

“In the coming weeks, a decision will be made and it will be made open to the entire world.”

Still in the nascent stages of his career, he has, nevertheless, been tipped to follow in the illustrious footsteps of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.