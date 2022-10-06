Leicester City dealt Ndidi and Mendy blows ahead of Bournemouth clash

Brendan Rodgers revealed Wilfred Ndidi and Papy Mendy are out of Leicester City's fixture with Bournemouth due to injuries.

Ndidi is suffering from a hamstring injury

Mendy out with a knee injury

Foxes chasing second league win

WHAT HAPPENED? Ndidi has enjoyed a bright start to the 2022-23 season, playing every minute of the Foxes’ first seven matches. However, a hamstring injury while on international duty – which has not properly healed looks set to rule him out of Brendan Rodgers’ plans for this weekend’s league fixture against Bournemouth and more. His likely replacement Mendy will also be missing in action for a short period due to a knock suffered in training during the week.

WHAT THEY SAID: Rodgers told the club website: " In terms of the squad, Wilfred Ndidi will probably be out for a little bit. He came back from international duty with a hamstring strain. He recovered well but he felt it at half-time in the game and he was a little sore, so he might miss a few weeks. Papy Mendy has an issue with his knee so may struggle for the weekend but everyone else should be fine."

He went further to elaborate on the Senegal international’s condition: "It was just a clash of knees in training. The doctor and medical team said this morning it’ll be highly unlikely for him to be involved at the weekend but hopefully, he’ll be back after that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Notwithstanding these injuries, the Foxes still have plenty of options in their absence, with Boubakary Soumare set to play in the middle against Bournemouth, while Dennis Praet is also in contention to start.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LEICESTER CITY? The cluster of injuries have come at an awful time for Rodgers. His side has several important games to prepare for as they hope to leave the relegation zone.