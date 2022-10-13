Leicester City boss Rodgers provides updates on Ndidi and Mendy injuries

Manager Brendan Rodgers stated Wilfred Ndidi will be out of the Leicester City squad for at least three weeks.

Ndidi down with hamstring injury

Rodgers confirms duration

Ruled out of Nigeria friendlies

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria international who has enjoyed a fine start to the current campaign suffered a hamstring injury while on duty with the Super Eagles. Even at that, he featured in the 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest before heading for the sidelines for aggravating the knock.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: Manager Rodgers spoke to the club website about Ndidi: "He’ll probably be a few weeks. When he came off, we were looking at about three weeks. We think it’ll be around that period of time from last week."

The Northern Irishman also gave an injury update on Senegal international Papy Mendy. "Dennis Praet and Papy Mendy have come back in having not trained a lot during the week."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ndidi is expected to miss this weekend’s fixture against Crystal Palace as well as league fixtures against Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. On the international scene, he is not expected to be called up for Nigeria’s international friendlies against Costa Rica and Portugal later this month.

DID YOU KNOW? Leicester have won each of their last three Premier League home games against Crystal Palace, more than they had in their first seven against them in the competition beforehand (W2 D1 L4). The Foxes have also scored more goals in these three games (7) than in their first such seven at home against the Eagles (6).

WHAT NEXT FOR LEICESTER CITY? The Super Eagle’s injury setback has come at an awful time for Rodgers. His side has several important games to prepare for as they hope to leave the relegation zone. They will face Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.