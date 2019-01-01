Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo in LaLiga Team of the Week

The Nigeria international was impressive against Joaquín Caparros’ men and has been rewarded for the performance

defender Kenneth Omeruo has been named in ’s LaLiga Team of the Week following his solid defensive display in their 3-0 win over on Friday.

The defender featured for the duration of the game and made three successful tackles to help his side keep a second consecutive cleansheet.

Omeruo is joined on the list by teammate Martin Braithwaite, ’s goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic, ’s Nestor Araujo, ’s duo of Ruben Vezo and Jose Campana.

Also on the list are midfielder Toni Kroos, Deportivo La Coruna’s Jonathan, ’s duo of Daniel Wass and Santi Mina, as well as ’s Gerard Moreno.

The victory saw the Cucumber Growers maintain 12th spot on the table with 45 points from 36 games.

Omeruo has been a consistent performer for Leganes since joining them from last summer. He has made 29 appearances in all competitions.

He will be expected to play a key role for in the 2019 in , slated for June and July.

The Super Eagles are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.