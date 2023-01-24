Lazio vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Lazio against AC Milan in Serie A on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

AC Milan will travel and take on Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico in a Serie A encounter on Tuesday.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in 10 of 18 matches this season which shows that they are a tough nut to crack. They head into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 win over Sassuolo in their last league outing and will hope to repeat their heroics against Milan. If they do win, then they will move within a point of the defending champions (38) in the table.

Meanwhile, after two successive draws against Lecce and Roma, Stefano Pioli's troops have fallen behind Napoli in the title chase. The league leaders are 12 points clear of Milan and only a dramatic turnaround in the performances of the Rossoneri in the second half of the season will help them change their fortunes. They were recently knocked out of the Coppa Italia at home to Torino which is another indication of their loss of form.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Lazio vs AC Milan date & kick-off time

Game: Lazio vs AC Milan Date: January 24, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45 pm ET, 7:45 pm GMT, 1:15 am IST (Jan 25) Venue: Stadio Olimpico

How to watch Lazio vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the match can be watched live on BT Sport 1 and live-streamed on the BT Sport App.

Fans in India can watch the fixture on the Sports 18 network and stream it on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport app/webdite India Sports 18 SD/HD Jio Cinema

Lazio team news & squad

Lazio will miss their skipper Ciro Immobile with a thigh injury while Mario Gila is nursing a muscle issue. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Hysaj, Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Alberto; Pedro, Andersen, Zaccagni

Position Players Goalkeepers Maximiano, Provedel, Adamonis. Defenders Romagnoli, Casale, Patric, Lazzari, Radu, Kamenovic, Marusic, Hysaj. Midfielders Cataldi, Bertini, Milinkovic-Savic, Alberto, Antonio, Basic, Vecino, Fares. Forwards Anderson, Cancellieri, Pedro, Zaccagni.

AC Milan team news & squad

Pioli will be without Fode Ballo, Mike Maignan, Alessandro Florenzi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The aforementioned four have no available expected return dates and are likely to be unavailable for several weeks.

However, they will be boosted by the return of Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic.

AC Milan possible XI: Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud