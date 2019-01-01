La Liga announces partnership with Higher Institutions Football League

The Spanish top-flight body has entered into an association with Nigeria's collegiate football league

has announced its partnership with Higher Institution Football League (HiFL) to reinforce its dedication to developing grassroots football in and connecting with fans in the country.

The partnership will see La Liga provide operational support to the collegiate football league, organised by PACE Sports in partnership with the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA).

“In La Liga, we have a firm commitment to support the development of grassroots football not just in but across the world,” said La Liga delegate Guillermo Perez Castello.

“Nigeria is an important region for us, and we will keep on looking for ways to spread the La Liga global methodology in this region, as evidenced by agreements just like this one. A partnership that we are sure will bring great benefits to both parties”.

“The HiFL is a league that aligns with our desire to positively impact the youth, whilst enriching them with the required platform to harness their wealth of potentials.

“Through this partnership with HiFL, we will be able to bring the best league in the world closer to our Nigerian fans and all the young football talents in this country."

In his remark, director of PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Sola Fijabi, said the pact is one of the many steps taken by the organisers to position the brand for growth and development, amidst international recognition.

“We believe La Liga has the potentials to provide the needed operational support for HIFL. This is a very timely and important development for collegiate football in Nigeria,” said Fijabi.

“A strategic alliance with La Liga, one of the best leagues in the world, is definitely a good step towards the growth and development of grassroots football. Our young people have a genuine passion for football and setting up platforms like HiFL with strong, international collaborations like this remains critical.”

Established in 2018, HiFL is an annual football competition open to all member universities of NUGA.