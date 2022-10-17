Alfred Schreuder believes Ajax's defeat against Napoli was not about Mohammed Kudus or Brian Brobbey but because the Serie A side are simply stronger.

Kudus scored his fifth league goal against Excelsior

Schreuder defends Kudus and Brobbey

Insist Napoli have more quality

WHAT HAPPENED? The Sons of the Gods suffered a 4-2 Champions League defeat against the Italian giants in their matchday four fixture last Wednesday.

However, they recovered to humiliate Excelsior 7-1 in an Eredivisie fixture at Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday. Ghana international Mohammed Kudus came off the bench to score in the top-flight duel while Black Stars prospect Brian Brobbey grabbed two goals.

Schreuder has now defended his decision to play Kudus as a striker, insisting he has already proved his case with the number of goals he has scored in all competitions this campaign.

He has further stated their defeat to Napoli had nothing to do with Kudus or Brobbey, insisting the Luciano Spalletti-led side are simply too good for them.

WHAT DID SCHREUDER SAY? "If I don't get the time from Ajax... I couldn't care less! Then they have to sack me! Mohammed [Kudus] as a striker... eight goals in eight/nine games," he said as quoted by AFC AJax Twitter after the game.

"You can't tell me he's a bad option as a striker. Losing to Napoli is not about Kudus or Brian [Brobbey]! Napoli just has more quality!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kudus has been a star player for Ajax and his effort against Excelsior was his fifth league goal in this campaign from 10 appearances. He already has three Champions League goals to his name. In the European competition, he opened his account in the 4-0 win against Rangers, scored in the 2-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield, and was on target in the 6-1 defeat against Napoli.

WHAT NEXT FOR KUDUS? Ajax and Kudus will next face RKC Waalwijk in a league fixture at Mandemakers Stadion on Saturday.