Kaizer Chiefs learnt from mistakes against Orlando Pirates - Akpeyi

The Nigerian goalkeeper has been preferred to Itumeleng Khune and feels that they can do better in their next match

goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi says their 3-0 defeat to last Saturday was a learning experience from which they “came out stronger” ahead of Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League ( ) cash against TS Galaxy.

Chiefs went down to Pirates in the MTN8 semi-final, first leg match at Orlando Stadium and are keen to recover from the heavy defeat.

It was another big loss for Chiefs who had succumbed to by the same scoreline in a league match seven days earlier.

Akpeyi, who saw three Pirates goals get past him, believes that Chiefs would be a far better side on Wednesday at FNB Stadium.

“We put ourselves on the back foot and it is very important now that every single of us realise where we are going wrong and we are trying to work on that,” Akpeyi told the Chiefs media team.

“We know that all we need to do is put everything that we have into the next game to make sure that we make up for the loss against Pirates because at the moment in time the earlier we start getting points, the earlier for us to actually be on the right with the title.

“Every game matters. It’s not about the league or Cup game. Even Cup games are important, winning the trophy is very close. In league games you have to play a number of games. It is just important for us to make sure that in every game we do better than the previous game.

“That wasn’t the case in the case against Pirates but we hope that against Galaxy we come out a lot better than what we did.”

With their patchy form in the league, the Soweto giants might not have pleasant memories of their next opponents, Galaxy, who beat them in the 2019 Nedbank Cup final.

Galaxy were a first division side at the time and it was an embarrassing result for one of 's giants.

“They might still have that momentum in them, believing in how they played against us in that Cup game the last time,” continued Akpeyi.

“But you know football is not about history. It is about now. So I’m very sure that they will be well prepared for us and also considering what happened last weekend we have learnt our mistakes and came out stronger from that and we hope to face Galaxy 120 per cent better."

After Akpeyi conceded three goals against Pirates, it is yet to be seen if coach Gavin Hunt will retrain him in goals or would start Itumeleng Khune, who got the nod against Sundowns.