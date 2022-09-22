Iwobi nominated for Premier League Player of the Month

Everton star Alex Iwobi has been nominated for September’s Premier League Player of the Month accolade.

WHAT HAPPENED? In the wake of his impressive displays for Everton, Nigeria international Alex Iwobi has been nominated for the individual accolade alongside Bournemouth’s Philip Billing, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, and Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Other nominees are Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Iwobi has already made a huge impact on Frank Lampard’s Toffees – contributing three assists in his last three English top flight outings. Should he claim the diadem, he will be the first African to win the prize since Liverpool’s Joel Matip in February 2022. Kelechi Iheanacho was the last Super Eagle to be named EPL’s Player of the Month – a feat he achieved in March 2021.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: Arsenal great Ian Wright had lauded Iwobi's impact at Everton following his excellent recent form, suggesting he could easily fit into Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

He told Wrighty's House Podcast as quoted by Football365: "I am so pleased with the way it is going for him. I remember Arsenal fans, it’s the same thing they did with [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain, they ridiculed him.

“His ball progression and work rate, what Frank [Lampard] has now recognised him and put him there, listen to the Everton fans when he’s doing his work, they are adoring him now. I’m loving the way it’s working out for Iwobi."

IN THREE PHOTOS



Getty

Getty

Getty



DID YOU KNOW? Since the inception of this award in August 1994, only four Nigerians have won it, namely: Jay-Jay Okocha, Peter Odemwingie, Odion Ighalo, and Iheanacho.

WHAT NEXT FOR IWOBI? After featuring for Nigeria in an international friendly against Algeria on September 27, the 26-year-old will return to Goodison Park for Everton’s outing against Southampton on October 1.