Iwobi: How playing under Ancelotti at Everton is similar to Wenger's Arsenal

The Nigeria star is gradually finding his feet at Goodison Park and recalls some similarities during his time at Arsenal

midfielder Alex Iwobi said Carlo Ancelotti has a similar tactical plan with former manager Arsene Wenger.

Iwobi has been working with Ancelotti for almost a year on Merseyside after the ex- coach returned to last December.

Before joining from the Emirates Stadium in August 2019, the Super Eagles midfielder broke into Arsenal's first-team in 2015 under Wenger and he went on to make himself a regular fixture for the Gunners.

Having spent time with both managers in England, the 24-year-old revealed the similarities they share which include giving opportunities to youngsters.

"The way they trust their tactics is one of a kind, it’s almost like playing for the same manager," Iwobi told talkSport.

"They both want the best out of their players, they give an opportunity to each and every player and the youngsters in cup games and use the whole squad, everyone is involved.

“It’s almost like playing under the same manager and the accomplishments speak for themselves what they’ve been able to achieve.

“I’m lucky to play under both managers.”

Iwobi has been playing in an unfamiliar position in Ancelotti's team in recent weeks due to injuries to Lucas Digne and Seamus Coleman.

The former Arsenal midfielder put in fine performances as a wing-back in Everton’s last two league matches against and . He shared how he has adapted to his new role.

“The manager spoke to me and said ‘we’re thinking of trying a new system and trying you in a different position’," the star said.

"I was like ‘I’d be open to do that’ and he told me it would be right wing-back and I said I could do it and didn’t mind.

“Before we played against Fulham we were working on it in training and it seemed to work, especially going forward.

“When we played against Fulham it was working, especially in the first half and was working very well.

"It was something we experimented with and turned out to be okay.

“Me collecting the ball deeper means the left-back isn’t as tight to me. He’s either going to follow James (Rodriguez) inside or give me that extra space.

“When I have that space to run at a defender I’m picking up speed and I feel like it’s easier for me to get by the defender.

“That second goal I was able to glide by a couple of players. It suited me, especially in that first half.”