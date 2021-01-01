'It doesn't make sense' - Solskjaer hints he may stop Man Utd star Fernandes from representing Portugal

The playmaker's club have the ability to prevent him from participating in World Cup qualifiers later this month

Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted he could stop Bruno Fernandes from representing Portugal in World Cup qualifiers later this month.

Due to UK government coronavirus restrictions, should he report for international duty Fernandes would be forced to quarantine for 10 days upon returning.

That would force the United playmaker to miss two key matches – an outcome Solskjaer is keen to avoid.

What has been said?

Speaking after United's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Solskjaer said: "We've not sat down and made a proper call on that one but it doesn't make sense if you lose your player for 10 days of isolation, of course it doesn't.

"We're the ones paying the players and from what I understand FIFA have given the rules that they don't have to be released.

"So I would think that's going to be a hard call to make to let them go and play in red list countries, yeah.

"I want Bruno of course, ready against Brighton and hopefully that we are through in Europe and against Tottenham after that break, of course I do."

What games could Bruno miss?

Portugal are set to face Azerbaijan on March 24 and Serbia on March 27.

With Portugal on the UK's red list of travel ban countries, Fernandes would be forced to miss United’s Premier League games against Brighton on April 3 and Tottenham on April 10 should he travel for international duty.

How important is Bruno to Man Utd?

Solskjaer's team have come to rely heavily on the Portugal star, who has helped the club to a second-place spot in the Premier League.

The playmaker has 22 goals and 13 assists for United this season in all competitions.

