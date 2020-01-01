ISL Transfer News: ATK in talks with FC Goa to sign Manvir Singh

The India international striker could leave FC Goa to join ATK next season...

Two-time (ISL) champions are in talks with to sign Indian national team striker Manvir Singh, Goal can confirm.

The Kolkata club is currently negotiating with the Gaurs over the transfer fee of the striker. Once the transfer fee is finalised, which we understand is to be a whopping figure of around INR 90 lakhs, the forward will don the ATK kit next season.

Manvir joined FC Goa in 2017 and has played 46 ISL matches for the club. He has managed to score a total of three goals during this period.

Singh has appeared in 18 matches this season and has scored only two goals. The 24-year-old is predominantly a forward but Sergio Lobera had deployed him as a right-winger on several occasions in the past two seasons.

The striker made his national team debut in 2017 against Mauritius in the Intercontinental Cup under the tutelage of Stephen Constantine. Since then he has appeared in 12 international matches and has scored three goals.

ATK currently have two Indian strikers Balwant Singh and Jobby Justin other than star strikers Roy Krishna and David Williams in their ranks. Manvir will be a welcome addition to Antonio Lopez Habas’ squad.

The Punjabi striker is set to return to the City of Joy after four years. The last time he was in the city, he had played in the 2nd Division for Mohammedan .

The Kolkata side has already entered into a merger with century-old club . The two clubs together will now form a new entity which will come into existence from June 1, 2020.