ISL: Sanjiban Ghosh set to join NorthEast United

The Bengali goalkeeper is all set to reunite with his former Mumbai FC coach Khalid Jamil at NorthEast United this year…

Sanjiban Ghosh, who played for last season, is all set to join FC on a free transfer ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 (ISL) season, Goal can confirm.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper started his career with now defunct Mumbai FC in 2011 and played there for five seasons. In between, he had moved to on loan during the 2015 ISL season.

After leaving the Mumbai-based club, he played one more season at Delhi during the 2016 ISL before moving to .

At Jamshedpur, he was overshadowed by the presence of Subrata Paul and had managed to play just one ISL match under Steve Coppell’s tutelage. He played in the Super Cup 2018 and was also the club’s hero in the very first match against FC where he had pulled out some exceptional saves to guide his team to the next round.

In 2018-19, Ghosh moved to Chennaiyin FC on a free transfer and remained at the club for two seasons. He appeared in just three ISL matches in his first year but unfortunately in the second season, he did not get a single chance.

Hoping for greener pastures, Ghosh is now all set to reunite with his former Mumbai FC boss Khalid Jamil at NorthEast United FC.

The Highlanders have been on a signing spree this season. They have already signed Ponif Vaz from , Gurjinder Kumar and VP Suhair from and Lalkhawpuimawia and Rochharzela from . Former Mohun Bagan winger Britto PM is also set to join the club soon.