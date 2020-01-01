ISL 2020-21: FC Goa, Hyderabad and East Bengal head in with six foreigners

Robbie Fowler, however, has hinted that East Bengal might sign a seventh foreigner...

and Hyderabad will be the only two clubs to start the seventh season of (ISL) with six foreign players in their rosters.

The 2020-21 ISL player rules allow clubs to sign a maximum of seven and at least five foreign players, which should include a player from an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) member nation.

A total of eight teams have officially filled their foreign quota.

More teams

have brought in six new foreigners to play under legend Robbie Fowler. Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Danny Fox, Aaron Holloway and Scot Neville are the overseas players for the ISL debutants. But Fowler did indicate in a recent social media interaction that the club might sign another overseas player.

FC Goa, who will take the field under the leadership of Sergio Lobera's successor Juan Ferrando, have opted to keep one foreign slot open. Following a player exodus to , they have brought in Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz, Alberto Noguera, Ivan Gonzalez and James Donachie and have retained Edu Bedia from last season.

By not filling the foreign player quota, the Gaurs now have the option of adding one more foreigner without selling any player if such a need arises.

If a club registers less than seven foreigners (and the squad length is still less than the maximum size of 35), they can still fill the quota post the stipulated date provided the player is a free agent.

Hyderabad had seven foreign players on their roster but the club has registered only six foreign players ahead of the season. They currently have Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Aridane Santana, Odei Onaindia, Joel Chianese and Fran Sandaza as their overseas footballers. Nestor Gordillo is not part of the pre-season preparations of the Nizams.

FC Goa will kickstart their season with games against and Mumbai City on November 22 and 25th respectively.

Hyderabad will look to open their account against Odisha on November 23 and will take on Bengaluru five days later. SC East Bengal, on the other hand, open their campaign against arch-rivals on November 27.