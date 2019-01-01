ISL 2019-20: Sergio Lobera pleased with FC Goa’s second-half reaction

FC Goa stepped up their efforts in the second half and claimed three points in Mumbai...

After back-to-back draws, returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed FC 4-2 away from home on Thursday.

The Gaurs’ Spanish boss Sergio Lobera was understandably happy after the convincing win and said, “I'm happy with the team's reaction in the second half. The use of my full squad is important. We missed some players who were not in the best conditions in the pre-season. So it is always difficult in the first four games.

“Now we have eight points but it's possible to get more points if the full squad was fit from the first match. Today (Thursday) I could use all players. When there was a problem for (Hugo) Boumous, I could use Edu Bedia.”

When asked if the team took special preparations before facing Mumbai, the Spaniard replied, “Nothing special. I think we played in the same way as we always do. We know the situation of the opponent team and I spoke to my players before the match about the opposition's strengths and told them we need to increase our level. It is necessary to study every opponent and I'm happy with the three points we got tonight.”

FC Goa’s set-piece conversion has been impeccable and Lobera credited his assistant Jesus Tato for that. He said, “I spoke about the set-piece situation before because my assistant coach (Jesus Tato) is working very well and helping us. I told before the match that it is possible to show the people this. I'm happy because his work made it possible for us to get three points tonight.”

This was the third consecutive match where Goa scored in the dying moments of the match. When asked about the secret behind this resilience till the end, Lobera said, “It is very important to always believe until the end. During the match, in 90 minutes, 95 or even 120 minutes, you need to believe till the end. I am happy to get one point in the last two matches because the team believed until the end.”