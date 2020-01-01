I'm a massive fan of Ronaldo, says Nigeria hip-hip star Davido

The Nigerian music star has disclosed that he is a keen admirer of the Juventus and Portugal superstar

hip-hop star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has admitted he is a huge admirer of star Cristiano Ronaldo.



The musician has never hidden his love for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, especially when the Portuguese followed him on Instagram in 2017.

During his unveiling as AccessBET ambassador, Davido accentuated that fact while mentioning the sports dear to his heart after football.

“I'm a massive fan of Ronaldo and I also love boxing, so this partnership brings me closer to the things I have passion for,” he said.

“I am particularly excited to be a part of this new journey and I am looking forward to working with AccessBET.”

Article continues below

Reacting to this pact, AccessBET general manager Kayode Akinbo is pleased to see the bookmaker snap up the multi-award winning act.

According to him, Davido’s personality denotes a positive step in the right direction for the brand.

Having scored in Sunday’s 2-1 triumph over AS in Rome, Ronaldo's Juventus face in the Round of 16 encounter on Wednesday.