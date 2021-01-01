Iheanacho: Leicester City hand Nigeria forward new contract

The Nigeria international has been handed a new deal following his impressive performances for the side this season

Kelechi Iheanacho has signed a new contract with Leicester City that will keep him at King Power Stadium until 2024.

The forward has been in terrific form for the Foxes this season, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

Iheanacho has been with the Foxes since the summer of 2017 when he teamed up with the Premier League club from Manchester City.

The centre-forward is starting to establish himself with Leicester and has expressed his delight with the chance to continue his development at the club.

“I can’t express how I’m feeling. I’m excited, I’m happy, I’m overwhelmed! It’s a great moment and I’m happy that Leicester City gave me a new contract,” Iheanacho told the club website.

“It’s been a great time here. It’s not been easy, but there’s a lot of people here that are good people, great people to work with.

"They are nice people and they make me feel comfortable and welcome since I came in.

“It’s been really great being here. It’s like a family. I’m happy being here and hopefully I can stay here many more years.”

Iheanacho first broke into the limelight at the 2013 U17 World Cup, where he helped Nigeria to win the trophy.

His blistering performances saw a number of European clubs jostling for his signature before he settled for Manchester City in January 2015.

Iheanacho made 46 appearances across all competitions for the Citizens and scored 12 goals before leaving the side to join Leicester.

The attacker has played 117 games for the King Power Stadium outfit across all competitions, scoring 32 goals since his arrival.

The 24-year-old forward played a key role last season as Brendan Rodgers’ men qualified for the Europa League.

Iheanacho will hope to celebrate the good gesture from Leicester by adding to his goal tally when they take on his former club Manchester City on Saturday.

He has been a key member of the Nigeria national team since his debut in 2015 and recently helped the West African side qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.