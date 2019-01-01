Ideye nets brace as Aris Thessaloniki triumph over Volos FC

The Nigeria international delivered a striking performance as the God of War clinched their fifth win of the season at Kleanthis Vikelidis

Brown Ideye scored twice as Aris Thessaloniki pommelled Volos FC 4-0 in Thursday’s Greek 1 game.

The international who joined the God of War last summer was afforded his 13th league appearance at Kleanthis Vikelidis and delivered an impressive showing.

Ideye ignited the goal surge in the 12th minute of the encounter after receiving a pass from Giannis Fetfatzidi.

The former West Bromwich Albion striker then completed his brace in the 24th minute before Bruno Gama’s double sealed the commanding display.

Ideye who now has six league goals this season featured for 56 minutes before making way for Nicolas Martinez.

Article continues below

The victory propelled Aris Thessaloniki to fifth in the league table after gathering 21 points from 15 games.

Ideye will hope to add to his goal tally when the God of War take on Panathinaikos in their next league match on Sunday.