I-League: East Bengal set to sign Mohammed Irshad from Gokulam Kerala
I-League
East Bengal are set to sign Gokulam Kerala defender Mohammed Irshad, Goal has learnt.
Irshad, who started his professional career with DSK Shivajians in the I-League five years ago, has spent the last three seasons with the Malabarians. He had left Gokulam to sign for Minerva Punjab two years ago but had to end his contract and return to his hometown due to injury issues in pre-season.
The versatile player, who has played in multiple roles throughout his career, started 13 games for the Kozhikode-based club in a right-back role and will be a useful addition to the East Bengal squad.