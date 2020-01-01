Rochharzela brace helps Aizawl FC steal a point from Real Kashmir

The visitors earned a valuable point from the jaws of defeat at Kashmir...

Rochharzela (84' pen, 87') pulled from the pit after had taken a 2-0 lead through Mason Robertson (36') and Kallum Higginbotham (54') at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar, Kashmir, on Saturday.

The point saw the former champions, with 16 points from 14 games, climb a point above the dropzone while the Snow are now fourth with 19 points from 13 matches.

David Robertson chose to start Danish Bhat in place of Novin Gurung for the hosts while Aizawl coach Standly Rozario also made just the one change as Lal Hmangaihkima replaced Jonathan Lalrawngbawla.

It was almost an own goal in the very first minute from a Robin Singh cross when Chawnghlut Lalrosanga nearly beat his goalkeeper with his backpass but Zothanmawia was alert with a dive to his right.

With most of the attacks from the left, Mason Robertson created the next best opportunity for the hosts in the seventh minute with a perfect lay off for Ritwik Das who missed to get on the other end of the cross.

Aizawl's Alfred Jaryan facied a long-range attempt that almost hit the target in the 22nd minute, minutes before Robin Singh missed the far post by inches after a half-volley from the left.

Hmangaihkima was deemed to have handled the ball outside the box and Robertson made the best of of the set-piece opportunity as the Scot curled in the ball beyond Zothanmawia's reach at his near post in the 36th minute.

Das and Higginbotham who missed to convert from a goalmouth meelee at the start of the second half combined to double their side's lead as the Englishman applied the finishing touches to a cut back cross by Das in the 54th minute.

In a chance to make it 3-0, Singh missed one from the penalty spot in the 78th minute after Joseph Adjei was pulled for a handball off a Robertson delivery in the Aizawl box.

The penalty miss came back to haunt as Bazie Armand was found guilty for a foul on Aizawl substitute Mc Malsawmzuala while Rochharzela converted from the spot in the 84th minute.

Three minutes later, the Aizawl duo were involved once again as Rochharzela connected a first time volley off a Malsawmzuala lob in the Real Kashmir box.