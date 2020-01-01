'He will bring charisma' - Adepoju backs Yobo's Nigeria appointment

The ex-international's charisma is a greater indicator of his Super Eagles potential than other failings, says the former Real Madrid star

Joseph Yobo is an ideal choice to bring the Super Eagles players together says ex- international Mutiu Adepoju.



Yobo was appointed as Gernot Rohr's assistant on Wednesday, replacing Imama Amapakabo, but his managerial wherewithal has been questioned by many who see him as the wrong choice.



However, the legend has a history in international football, captaining the country to their 2013 triumph, as well as being Nigeria's joint most-capped player.

According to Adepoju, those factors will prove more relevant in the three-time African champions' fold.

Congrats Joseph Yobo. I wish you well. pic.twitter.com/XL6GJTaHEj — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) February 12, 2020

"Well, there is nothing bad in it. As we all know, Yobo served Nigeria so much and captained the Super Eagles. In this regard, I feel his appointment is justified," he told Goal.

"I don’t know whether he has a coaching badge or not, but I think he can count on his experience as a player to excel in his new position."

Yobo will be reunited with his former teammates Ahmed Musa and Kenneth Omeruo, and the ex- star has downplayed the fact that he might not command the duo's respect.

"I don't see that happening because I've seen players manage their former teammates, yet they succeeded," Adepoju continued.

"He is not new to the team as he will be in the midst of some players who have played with him during his playing days.

"So the advantage here is that with his charisma, he will bring mutual cordiality and he will be accessible by members of Gernot Rohr's squad.

"By and large, the NFF appointed him for reasons best known to them, so we should all rally round him to excel."

Yobo will make his bow when Nigeria host Sierra Leone in March for 2021's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.