Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup: Nigeria to face Ethiopia after brushing Egypt aside

Nigeria will face Ethiopia in the 2022 Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup qualification fourth round.

The Flamingos silenced Egypt 2-0 on Saturday with Opeyemi Ajakaiye and Aminat Bello getting the goals at the Petrosports Stadium, to qualify 6-0 on aggregate.

With that victory, coach Bankole Olowookere’s girls must now negotiate their way past the Ethiopians if they hope to qualify for India 2022.

For the East and Central Africans, they overpowered South Africa 3-0 at the Bidvest Stadium, Johannesburg in the first leg of their third-round clash, but lost 1-0 at home to the Southern Africans to advance 3-1 on aggregate.

Prior to that, the Ethiopians had edged Uganda on the away goal rule in the second round, with the aggregate score tied at 3-3.

Ethiopia will host the first leg on May 21 at the Abebe Bikila Stadium, Addis Ababa with the reverse fixture taking place two weeks later at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

“They had a bit of home support then the weather was a bit harsh beyond our imagination. However, it was okay and we gave in our best,” Olowookere told the media.

“The Egyptians made up their mind to attack us and having in mind that we needed to avoid injuries, we needed to take things calmly with them.

“We will get the needed information about the Ethiopians and we will work on how we can map out strategies to get the World Cup ticket.”

Since the inception of the competition in New Zealand (2002), the West African country featured in all editions except Uruguay 2018 - where Ghana, South Africa and Cameroon hoisted Africa’s flag.

The country’s best record remains a quarter-final finish achieved in Trinidad and Tobago 2010, Azerbaijan 2012 and Costa Rica 2014.

Nigeria crashed out in the group stage of the 2016 edition held in Jordan. There, they lost to Brazil and North Korea before settling for a 0-0 draw with England at the Prince Mohammed Stadium, Zarqa.

The tournament was originally billed to take place from April to May 3 2020, but Fifa rescheduled the championship due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Spain are the reigning World Cup champions after defeating Mexico 1-1 at Estadio Charrua, Montevideo.