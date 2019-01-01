Fifa ranking: Nigeria end 2019 in 31st place

The three-time African champions remain unmoved in the latest Fifa ranking released by the world football governing body

’s senior national team has ended 2019 as the 31st best football playing country in the world.

The Super Eagles remain unmoved in December’s ranking released by Fifa on Thursday morning.

Gernot Rohr’s men garnered a total of 1493 points to stay as the third-best team in Africa behind and .



In the year under review, they finished third at the 2019 staged in following their victory over Tunisia.

Senegal are ranked first in the continent and 20th in the world with 1555 points, while the Carthage Eagles are 27th in the world and second in Africa after amassing 1506 points.

claimed the team of the year award for 2019. The Red Devils beat reigning world champions to the title thanks to results from 19 friendlies.

2022 Fifa World Cup hosts, are the ‘Mover of the Year’ having gained a striking 138 points over the course of a year they won the AFC .

The next Fifa/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on Thursday 20 February 2020.