Femi Akinwande joins National League side Stevenage FC

As they prepare for life in English football’s fifth tier next season, the Boro have added the Anglo-Nigerian forward to their squad

Stevenage have completed the signing of Anglo-Nigerian Femi Akinwande ahead of next season’s campaign.

Following their relegation from League Two at the end of 2019-20 season, the Boro will now play in the National League – the fifth tier of the English football league system.

Akinwande, 24, featured in the National League South for Braintree Town and Billericay Town, netting 12 times across both teams.

Before then, he had spells at Maldon & Tiptree, East Thurrock United and Concord .

He becomes the club’s second signing after Anglo- Inih Effiong arrived at the Lamex earlier in the week from Dover Athletic.

Speaking on the club’s website, manager Alex Revell is delighted with the arrival of the striker who he felt deserved the chance to play for the club.

“Femi is a fantastic young man. He has showed this season what a talent he is scoring 12 goals and impressing with his pace, power and trickery,” said Revell.

“He fully deserves his opportunity to come in and showcase his talents but what really excites me is his burning desire to come in every day and work as hard as he can to improve and make the most of his opportunity.

“We are a club that wants to give these players the opportunity to show people how good they are and flourish in our environment.

“The likes of [Steve] Morison, [Matty] Godden and [Danny] Newton are perfect examples of those types of players and I believe that Femi has all the attributes to go on and have a hugely successful career both here at Stevenage and beyond.”

💬 "When I spoke to the gaffer it was a no-brainer" ✅ @femiceo on joining the Club. 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/9E2N55SBLd — Stevenage FC 🔴⚪ (@StevenageFC) June 25, 2020

For Akinwande whose length of deal at Broadhall Way has not been revealed, joining the Boro is an opportunity for him, while expressing his gratitude for the chance.

“It feels very, very good. I was waiting for a full-time opportunity and when I spoke to the gaffer it was a no-brainer to join,” he said.

“He said he has seen my clips and he sent somebody down to watch a few of my games and he was impressed, so I am just very grateful for the opportunity.”