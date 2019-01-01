'Falcao needs time' - Misfiring Galatasaray striker backed to come good by ex-Fenerbahce star Tuncay

The superstar striker has not yet delivered in his early games in Turkish football, which has seen a downturn in form for his side

Radamel Falcao has made a slow start since moving to as the marquee player in the Turkish Super Lig, and Tuncay Sanli hopes it continues as make a surprise title push.

Former and striker Falcao has only scored once in his first five games in Istanbul, leaving Galatasaray down in 10th position in the table after seven games.

Galatasaray's struggles this season are a surprise given they have won the title for the past two years during a period when rivals Fenerbahce have suffered severe financial problems and survived a brush with relegation.

Fenerbahce are currently above Galatasaray in the standings and Tuncay, who won three titles during a five-year stint with the club, hopes it stays that way, even if he expects Falcao to shine eventually.

"Of course, he is shocked now a bit because everyone here is looking at him. All the fans at all clubs," Tuncay told Goal of Falcao at Leaders Week in London. "He is a really big, big player but only one player isn’t enough. It is important that the whole team comes together to help him.

"When he is in the 18-yard box, he will score. He is a big player but he still needs time. Everywhere it is the same if you are a big name and that means pressure. It is too early now [to make judgements]. Lots of teams have started poorly. That’s the situation.

"Fenerbahce have started well. Galatasaray are distracted by the and they have only signed players late. That’s the problem. It is too early. Only seven weeks in. They needed the national team break. They can get better.

"Things are better for Fener now. The financial issues have been the problem, a big problem to me. They are going well, they have made good transfers. They are doing well on the pitch and I think they can be champions.

"I hope so, anyway. I am a fan of Fener. The new owner is working hard, the fans are back behind the team. Last year they didn’t play well but they are really behind the team again. That’s very important. They are helping the team now because of the president."

Article continues below

Fenerbahce should also soon be boosted by the return of Victor Moses, who has been out with a muscle injury suffered in the opening game of the season, and Tuncay hopes the on-loan Chelsea man can make a positive impact.

Tuncay added: "He did well as a right wing-back for Chelsea. He is strong, trying always to score or assist. He is injured and he hasn’t played for a long time.

“He is a good player and I think the national break will be good for him. He is happy and comfortable.”