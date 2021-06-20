Ezenwa returns as Nigeria announce squad for Mexico friendly

After a lengthy absence, the 32-year-old is back in the Super Eagles set-up and among the players invited for next month's international outing

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has recalled Heartland goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa to the national team for next month’s international friendly against Mexico in the United States of America.

The goalkeeper’s last involvement for the Super Eagles was against Brazil on October 13, 2019, in Singapore.

In that encounter, which ended 1-1, the 32-year-old was an unused substitute as Rohr preferred Francis Uzoho in goal before he was substituted for Maduka Okoye in the 63rd minute.

The three-time African champions’ game against the Tricolor will take place on July 3 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

However, Nigeria will be parading only Nigeria Professional Football League stars against the Concacaf nation.

Others invited for the clash against Mexico are Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble, Rivers United’s Ifeanyi Anaemena, Enugu Rangers’ Ibrahim Olawoyin and Kwara United’s Stephen Jude.

The invited players are expected to report at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja on Tuesday, June 22 with their travel documents. Nonetheless, only 22 players will make the trip to the USA.

The last meeting between the two countries was in a friendly match en route to the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil.

After 90 minutes of entertaining action, the Super Eagles and El Tri settled for a 0-0 draw at the Georgia Dome, with goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa making a couple of fine saves to deny Stephen Keshi’s men.

For Mexico, who are the most successful team in the Concacaf Gold Cup with eight titles, this game is part of their MexTour series.



INVITED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); John Noble (Enyimba FC)



Defenders: Olisa Ndah (Akwa United); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors); Tope Olusesi (Rangers International); Ifeanyi Anaemena (Rivers United); Christopher Nwaeze (Kwara United); Enyinnaya Kazie (Rivers United); Mohammed Zirkiflu (Plateau United); Imoh Ubot (Enyimba FC); Tebo Franklin Degaulle (Nasarawa United); Lawal Oriyomi Murtala (Kwara United)



Midfielders: Anthony Shimaga (Rangers International); Seth Mayi (Akwa United); Uche Nwasonaya (Plateau United); Samuel Nnoshiri (Katsina United); Ekundayo Ojo (Enyimba FC)



Forwards: Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC); Stephen Jude (Kwara United); Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rangers International); Charles Ashimene (Akwa United); Chinonso Ezekwe (Rangers International); Auwalu Ali Malam

(Kano Pillars); Neurot Emmanuel (Plateau United); Abdulmutalif Sanusi (Katsina United)