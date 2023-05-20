Explained: Why Cody Gakpo’s equaliser for Liverpool against Aston Villa was ruled out by VAR - despite the ball coming off Ezri Konsa in the build-up

Cody Gakpo had an equaliser surprisingly disallowed during Liverpool's Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Gakpo goal disallowed after VAR check

Van Dijk was offside in build up

Konsa touch considered not deliberate

WHAT HAPPENED? After Virgil van Dijk's cut back from the byline, Gakpo to slotted into the Aston Villa net just 10 minutes into the second half, sparking celebrations at Anfield. However, the goal was reviewed by VAR and then referee John Brooks, who then disallowed the goal.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? The Premier League explained that the goal was disallowed because Van Dijk was offside when Luis Diaz headed it, bouncing off of Villa player Ezri Konsa and into the defender's path. The referee decided that it was not a deliberate play by Konsa and so awarded the offside, hence why Gakpo's strike was chalked off.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the upset, Liverpool were able to go on to get the crucial equaliser in the 89th minute through Roberto Firmino.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? A draw for the Reds means they now only have a slim chance of finishing in the Premier League's top four as they sit three points behind Manchester United. They will face already-relegated Southampton in their last game of the season on May 28.