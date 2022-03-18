Europa League quarter-final draw: West Ham to take on Lyon, Barcelona land Eintracht & Rangers face Braga

West Ham are daring to dream of Europa League glory and will face Lyon in the quarter-finals of this season’s competition, while La Liga giants Barcelona have been paired with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Elsewhere in the last eight, free-scoring Serie A side Atalanta will take on RB Leipzig while Scottish champions Rangers need to overcome Braga in order to remain in the hunt for a prestigious prize.

With major silverware almost within touching distance for all of those left in the competition, the race is on to book a place in a Seville-based final on May 18.

2021-22 Europa League quarter-final draw in full

RB Leipzig vs Atalanta

Article continues below

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona

West Ham vs Lyon

Braga vs Rangers