Europa League quarter-final draw: West Ham to take on Lyon, Barcelona land Eintracht & Rangers face Braga
Chris Burton
Getty Images
West Ham are daring to dream of Europa League glory and will face Lyon in the quarter-finals of this season’s competition, while La Liga giants Barcelona have been paired with Eintracht Frankfurt.
Elsewhere in the last eight, free-scoring Serie A side Atalanta will take on RB Leipzig while Scottish champions Rangers need to overcome Braga in order to remain in the hunt for a prestigious prize.
With major silverware almost within touching distance for all of those left in the competition, the race is on to book a place in a Seville-based final on May 18.
Editors' Picks
2021-22 Europa League quarter-final draw in full
RB Leipzig vs Atalanta
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona
West Ham vs Lyon
Braga vs Rangers