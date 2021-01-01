Europa League: How to watch Arsenal vs Villarreal in India - TV, live stream

Unai Emery's Villarreal have a 2-1 lead over Arsenal from the first leg ahead of the return fixture in north London...

Arsenal have a vital away goal against Villarreal to take into the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-finals at the Emirates, on Thursday. However, the Spanish side holds the advantage after a 2-1 victory at Estadio de la Cerámica in the first leg.

Villarreal led 2-0 at the break courtesy goals by Manu Trigueros (5') and Raúl Albiol (29') before Nicolas Pépé converted from the spot for Arsenal in the Spanish leg.

Where to watch or stream the Europa League match

Europa League in India is telecast on Sony Networks

Europa League Preview

Both teams ended the first leg game a man down - Dani Ceballos was sent off for Arsenal with Étienne Capoue also shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Bukayo Saka.

It's up periscope for The Yellow Submarine who ran out winners, to leave Arsenal looking down the barrel of a potential Europa League exit as Unai Emery showed his former employers just what they missed out on when they got rid of him, the man who took them to the final of this tournament two years ago.

Mikel Arteta's side were improved after the break though - and that away goal by Nicolas Pépé could prove to be absolutely vital. For Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will hopefully be back to full fitness and Alexandre Lacazette could also be available.

Semifinal 2

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream May 7 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Villarreal Sony Ten 1 SD & HD/SonyLIV

Road to Semifinal

Villarreal topped Group I of the Europa League with 16 points to reach the knock out stage. In the round of 32, the Spanish club defeated RB Salzburg 4-1 on aggregate and then got the better of Dynamo Kyiv in the round of 16 whom they thrashed 4-0 on aggregate. In the quarterfinal, Villarreal beat Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 over two legs.

Arsenal were in Group B of the Europa League alongside Molde, Rapid Wien and Dundalk. The Gunners had topped the group stage with 18 points. In the round of 32, they defeated Benfica 4-3 on aggregate and then beat Olympiacos in the round of 16 3-2 over two legs. In the quarterfinal, they defeated Slavia Prague 5-1 on aggregate.

