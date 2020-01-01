El Makasa sack Amuneke after 28 days in charge

The Nigerian legend paid the price for an uninspiring start to life as handler of the Faiyum Stadium giants

El Makasa have sacked coach Emmanuel Amuneke following an unimpressive start to his managerial role.

The ex- senior national team handler was unveiled as boss of the Egyptian Premier League outfit following the dismissal of Ahmed Hossam Mido.

However, after just 28 days in charge, he was shown the exit door by the club management following a poor run of results. While in charge, he recorded two draws, against Smouha and El-Harby.

Meanwhile, 52-year-old Ehab Galal has been reappointed for a second stint following his dismissal at Al Masry.

Galal is considered to be the club’s most successful coach since their promotion to the Egyptian top-flight in 2009.

He led them to a second-place finish in the league in 2017 before heading for ENPPI, , Tripoli and finally Al Masry.

El Makkasa currently are 16th in the league log with 14 points from 17 outings.