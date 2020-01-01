OFFICIAL: East Bengal enters Indian Super League!

The Red and Golds will be the 11th team in the upcoming Indian Super League season...

The (ISL) organisers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), has officially announced on Sunday that will be a part of the ISL from 2020-21 season.

Ever since merged with to enter ISL as ATK Mohun Bagan, the onus was on East Bengal to join their rivals in the top division.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced earlier that the Red and Golds are set to play in the ISL after managing to attract investment from Shree Cement Limited.

She said, "Now the problem is solved. East Bengal will play in the ISL."

Thereafter, FSDL started the bid process by issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) document which East Bengal duly picked up under the aegis of 'Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation'.

Ernst & Young, the designated international advisory firm, had the mandate of drawing up and validating the bid process.

With the seventh edition of the ISL slated to be a single-venue event in Goa due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the club celebrating their centenary year are set to be part of the ISL.

The Kolkata derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal hence, without doubt, will be the new marquee fixture of the competition. The only exception being, the 2020-21 contest is set to kick-off behind closed doors - at least for the first half of the season.