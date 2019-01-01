Dessers retakes top spot in Eredivisie scoring charts

The Belgian-Nigerian striker now has 12 goals in the Dutch top flight this term

Cyriel Dessers continued his fine run of form on Saturday by opening the scoring for Heracles away at Heerenveen taking his tally up to 12 goals for the season.

Dessers opened the scoring for the visitors in the 54th minute, finishing calmly past Warner Hahn after capitalising on a defensive error to break through the hosts’ backline.

However, Heracles weren’t able to maintain their lead for long, with Joey Veerman equalising two minutes later with a point-blank effort.

Neither team were able to add to their tallies, leaving the two sides sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw ahead of the Winter recess.

Ahead of Sunday’s matches—the final fixtures before January 17—Heracles are ninth on 26 points, with Heerenveen two points ahead of them in sixth.

Now with 12 goals in his 18 league games, Dessers has moved to top spot outright in the division’s scoring charts, leaving Donyell Malen, Myron Boadu and Steven Berghuis (all 11 goals) in his wake.

Earlier this month, Dessers, who has acknowledged talks with the Super Eagles regarding his international future, was named Eredivisie Player of the Month for November.

The 25-year-old Leuven-born striker has shone since arriving from Utrecht in July, having a direct role in 17 goals in his 18 league outings to date.