De Gea joins Schmeichel in exclusive club with 100th Premier League clean sheet for Man Utd

The Red Devils goalkeeper shut out Liverpool in his most recent outing, becoming just the seventh man to reach a century in the English top flight

David de Gea has become the seventh goalkeeper to record 100 clean sheets for a single club and the second at after Peter Schmeichel.

The Spaniard endured a tough start to his spell at Old Trafford following a switch from in 2011.

He was, however, given time by Sir Alex Ferguson in which to settle in new surroundings and fulfil his potential.

De Gea helped United to land the last of their Premier League titles in 2013, as an iconic coach headed into retirement.

The Red Devils have suffered a humbling fall from grace since then under a succession of coaches.

Their No. 1 has, however, been a model of consistency throughout a testing spell.

De Gea has thrived under David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as others have faltered.

He has been rewarded with four Player of the Year awards, with that record-setting haul lifting him above the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo.

There was not too much for him to do on his most recent outing, but he was able to help shut out Liverpool in a 0-0 draw.

Stalemate on home soil took De Gea to a notable landmark, with a century of clean sheets having now been secured for the Red Devils in the English top flight.

100 - David De Gea is the seventh goalkeeper to keep 100 Premier League clean sheets for a single club, and the second to do for Man Utd, after Peter Schmeichel. Fortified. pic.twitter.com/9wkMfzUKFt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2019

De Gea has now added his name to an illustrious list of those to have achieved the same feat over the course of their respective careers.

United legend Schmeichel is among the more notable names on that roll of honour, with the former international having helped to establish domestic dominance during his time in Manchester.

He kept 112 clean sheets for the Red Devils, so that will be the next target for De Gea.

Article continues below

Among the others to have hit a century is Tim Howard, another ex-United goalkeeper who secured 116 shut outs with .

Petr Cech tops the charts with 162 for , while David Seaman managed 137 with .

Pepe Reina collected 134 clean sheets during his days at and Joe Hart boasts 109 from a productive stint at .