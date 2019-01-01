Confluence Queens, Rivers Angels, Adamawa Queens and Bayelsa Queens book NWPL Super Four berth

The four clubs left it until the final day of the season to confirm their places at the four-team women's top-flight competition​

Defending champions Bayelsa Queens, Confluence Queens, Rivers Angels and Adamawa Queens qualified for the 2019 Women's Premier League Super Four tournament.​

The quartet ended their Nigeria women's top-flight campaign on top after they emerged winners of their respective groups on the final day of the regular season which came to an end on Thursday.​

In Group A, Evelyn Nwabouku's second-half goal ensured Rivers Angels got a 1-0 win over closest challenges Delta Queens at Yakubu Gowon Stadium to claim top spot, with 13 points.​

The result in Port Harcourt dashed Robo Queens' hopes as they finished second with 11 points despite Monday Gift's brace and Folashade Ijamilusi's goal inspired their 4-2 win at Osun Babes.​

Despite their final day 1-1 draw against Dream Stars Ladies, Adamawa Queens finished top of Group B with 12 points - two above Edo Queens, who crumbled 3-2 against Heartland Queens in Owerri.​

While in Group C, Bayelsa Queens edged Sunshine Queens to emerge the winners despite being held to a 2-2 draw to 2017 champions Nasarawa Amazons at Samson Siasia Stadium.​

The draw in Yenagoa saw the defending champions claim the lone ticket on goal difference after being tied on 11 points as rivals Sunshine's 2-0 win over Kaduna Queens failed to stop them. ​

In Lokoja, Confluence Queens made a return to the Super Four for the first time in six years after crushing Invisible Angels 4-1 to edge second-placed Abia Angels, who pipped Ibom Angels 1-0.​

Unfortunately, Osun Babes, Dream Stars Ladies, Kaduna Queens and Invincible Angels finished fourth across the groups and will seek to be one of the two teams to escape in the relegation play-off.​

Nigeria Women Premier League - Week Six Results

Group A

Rivers Angels 1-0 Delta Queens

Osun Babes 2-4 FC Robo Queens

Group B

Dream Stars Ladies 1-1 Adamawa Queens

Heartland Queens 3-2 Edo Queens ​

Group C

Bayelsa Queens 2-2 Nasarawa Amazons

Sunshine Queens 2-0 Kaduna Queens

Group D

Confluence Queens 4-1 Invincible Angels

Abia Angels 1-0 Ibom Angels