Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze is confident Nigeria will qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and go all the way and win it.

WHAT HAPPENED: The Super Eagles are preparing to play Sierra Leone on Sunday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Chukwueze is among the players in camp and is expected to play a vital part in helping his team to get past the Leone Stars in Group A.

The Villarreal star is confident Jose Peseiro's team will qualify for the finals and urged the fans to start preparing to attend the biennial tournament and cheer the team on.

The attacker further revealed his target with the national team before he retires.

WHAT HE SAID: "Nigerians should expect a win because we have to qualify for the next Africa Cup of Nations," Chukwueze told ESPN.

"They should just book their tickets because we are going to win and go there [to the finals in Ivory Coast].

"We want to win the Afcon for sure because we have great young talents and we have young players who are actually ready to fight.

"For me, I need to win a trophy with the Super Eagles because I cannot play to the end of my career without winning any trophy with the Super Eagles. This is our time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sao Tome & Principe are already out of the race for a place in the finals. They are placed at the bottom of the group with just one point.

Anything less than a win on Sunday, June 18, will see the Leone Stars get eliminated with Guinea Bissau and Nigeria qualifying.

Sierra Leone have managed to collect five points while Nigeria have nine, one behind leaders Guinea Bissau.

WHAT NEXT: Nigeria won the initial meeting 2-1 and will be aiming at completing a double this weekend.