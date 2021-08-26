Chelsea star Jorginho named UEFA Men's Player of the Year

Chelsea star Jorginho has been named UEFA Men's Player of the Year following his heroics for both club and country in the 2020-21 season.

What other awards were handed out?

Prizes were presented by UEFA in a variety of categories, marking out players in each position as well as the best coach.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea as reigning Champions League winners figured highly, with Edouard Mendy named Goalkeeper of the Year and N'Golo Kante winning the award for best midfielder.

Coach of the Year also went to Stamford Bridge, as Thomas Tuchel was honoured for a fine campaign with the Blues.

The defensive award went to Manchester City enforcer Ruben Dias, while Erling Haaland was named Europe's best forward thanks to his incredible exploits for Borussia Dortmund last season.

